Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) Director Purchases $30,240.00 in Stock

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB – Get Free Report) Director Tonya Williams Bradford bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.24 per share, with a total value of $30,240.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 6,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $202,517.28. The trade was a 17.55% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Live Oak Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of Live Oak Bancshares stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Monday, hitting $30.50. 277,462 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 287,881. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.03 and a beta of 1.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.39. Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.68 and a 1-year high of $50.16.

Get Live Oak Bancshares alerts:

Live Oak Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 2nd. Live Oak Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.05%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Live Oak Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. National Bankshares set a $50.00 price objective on Live Oak Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Cowen began coverage on Live Oak Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Live Oak Bancshares from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Live Oak Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.50.

Read Our Latest Research Report on LOB

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Live Oak Bancshares by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,876 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 9.7% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,284 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 0.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 51,152 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 60.1% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,364 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Live Oak Bancshares by 0.9% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 70,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,490,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 63.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Live Oak Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking and Fintech. The company accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand, as well as interest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and time deposits.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Live Oak Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Oak Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.