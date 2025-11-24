SoftwareOne (OTCMKTS:SWONF) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Should You Buy?

Shares of SoftwareOne Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SWONF – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 94,760 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 2,263% from the previous session’s volume of 4,010 shares.The stock last traded at $10.85 and had previously closed at $10.2865.

Separately, Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of SoftwareOne in a research note on Friday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, SoftwareOne presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.33.

SoftwareONE Holding AG provides software and cloud solutions in Switzerland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United States, Canada, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company develops and delivers the technology solutions that modernise applications and software in the cloud. It serves large enterprises, corporates, small and medium-sized enterprises, and public sector organizations.

