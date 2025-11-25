Comparing PACS Group (PACS) and The Competition

PACS Group (NYSE:PACS – Get Free Report) is one of 93 publicly-traded companies in the “Medical Services” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare PACS Group to similar businesses based on the strength of its valuation, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

PACS Group has a beta of 1.05, indicating that its stock price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PACS Group’s competitors have a beta of 1.53, indicating that their average stock price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares PACS Group and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio PACS Group $5.14 billion $55.76 million 96.65 PACS Group Competitors $9.94 billion $239.14 million 17.68

Insider & Institutional Ownership

PACS Group’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than PACS Group. PACS Group is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

58.1% of shares of all “Medical Services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 13.3% of shares of all “Medical Services” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for PACS Group and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PACS Group 0 2 3 0 2.60 PACS Group Competitors 645 2510 5141 185 2.57

PACS Group currently has a consensus price target of $26.75, indicating a potential downside of 10.71%. As a group, “Medical Services” companies have a potential upside of 341.92%. Given PACS Group’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe PACS Group has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares PACS Group and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PACS Group 3.29% 21.39% 3.09% PACS Group Competitors -958.98% -59.15% -12.35%

Summary

PACS Group competitors beat PACS Group on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

PACS Group Company Profile

PACS Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates skilled nursing facilities and assisted living facilities in the United States. The company also provides senior care and independent facilities. It engages in the acquisition, ownership, and leasing of health care-related properties. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Farmington, Utah.

