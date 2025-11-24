Graphite One (CVE:GPH) Trading Up 17.1% – What’s Next?

Graphite One Inc. (CVE:GPH – Get Free Report) shares traded up 17.1% on Monday . The company traded as high as C$1.71 and last traded at C$1.71. 1,167,355 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 379% from the average session volume of 243,818 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.46.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$2.85 price target on shares of Graphite One and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$2.85.

Graphite One Stock Performance

Graphite One Company Profile

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of C$282.94 million, a P/E ratio of -27.33 and a beta of 1.34.

Graphite One Inc operates as mineral exploration company in the United States. The company holds interest in the Graphite Creek property that consists of 135 mining claims located on the Seward Peninsula, Alaska. The company was formerly known as Graphite One Resources Inc and changed its name to Graphite One Inc in February 2019.

Featured Stories

