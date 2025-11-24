Graphite One (CVE:GPH) Trading Up 17.1% – What’s Next?

Graphite One Inc. (CVE:GPH – Get Free Report) shares traded up 17.1% on Monday . The company traded as high as C$1.71 and last traded at C$1.71. 1,167,355 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 379% from the average session volume of 243,818 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.46.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$2.85 price target on shares of Graphite One and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$2.85.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Graphite One
Graphite One Stock Performance
Graphite One Company Profile
Graphite One Inc operates as mineral exploration company in the United States. The company holds interest in the Graphite Creek property that consists of 135 mining claims located on the Seward Peninsula, Alaska. The company was formerly known as Graphite One Resources Inc and changed its name to Graphite One Inc in February 2019.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Graphite One
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- Hims, Block, and NRG Just Launched Huge Stock Buybacks
- What is a Death Cross in Stocks?
- Retail Earnings Roundup: Walmart Scores, Target Slumps in Q3
- Top Stocks Investing in 5G Technology
- JPMorgan and Goldman Upgrade MP Materials Amid Defense-Driven Demand Outlook
Receive News & Ratings for Graphite One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graphite One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.