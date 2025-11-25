BMO Short Provincial Bond Index ETF (ZPS) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 on December 2nd

BMO Short Provincial Bond Index ETF (TSE:ZPS – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 26th, TickerTech Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share on Tuesday, December 2nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 26th.

BMO Short Provincial Bond Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:ZPS traded up C$0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$12.50. The company had a trading volume of 2,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,645. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$12.50 and a 200 day moving average price of C$12.44. BMO Short Provincial Bond Index ETF has a one year low of C$12.25 and a one year high of C$12.55.

BMO Short Provincial Bond Index ETF Company Profile

The ETF seeks to replicate, to the extent possible, the performance of a short-term provincial bond index, net of expenses.

