Insider Selling: Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) CFO Sells 25,858 Shares of Stock

Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Free Report) CFO Rohan Sivaram sold 25,858 shares of Confluent stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.51, for a total value of $582,063.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 599,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,500,102.38. The trade was a 4.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Rohan Sivaram also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 29th, Rohan Sivaram sold 6,000 shares of Confluent stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.76, for a total transaction of $142,560.00.

On Monday, September 8th, Rohan Sivaram sold 5,000 shares of Confluent stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00.

Shares of CFLT traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $21.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,898,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,946,294. The company has a current ratio of 4.01, a quick ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.93 and its 200-day moving average is $22.00. Confluent, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.64 and a 52-week high of $37.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.40 and a beta of 0.98.

Confluent ( NASDAQ:CFLT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 27th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $298.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.69 million. Confluent had a negative net margin of 27.32% and a negative return on equity of 25.40%. Confluent’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. Confluent has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.090-0.100 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 0.390-0.400 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Confluent, Inc. will post -0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CFLT. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Confluent by 10.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,347,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,675,000 after buying an additional 2,970,708 shares during the last quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP lifted its position in Confluent by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 13,042,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,706,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295,710 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Confluent by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 11,590,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,939,000 after purchasing an additional 727,943 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Confluent by 3.8% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 9,639,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,303,000 after purchasing an additional 356,277 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Confluent by 1.7% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,592,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,210,000 after purchasing an additional 143,232 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Confluent in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 target price (up from $25.00) on shares of Confluent in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Confluent in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Confluent in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Confluent from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.97.

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. The company provides platforms that allow customers to connect their applications, systems, and data layers, such as Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native software-as-a-service; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software.

