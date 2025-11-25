Harbour Energy (OTCMKTS:HBRIY) Shares Gap Down – Here’s What Happened

Harbour Energy PLC Sponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:HBRIY – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $2.96, but opened at $2.8650. Harbour Energy shares last traded at $2.98, with a volume of 7,476 shares trading hands.

Harbour Energy Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.85.

Harbour Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Harbour Energy plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves. The company holds interests in various properties located in the United Kingdom, Norwegian Continental Shelves, Indonesia, Vietnam, and Mexico. It is also involved in the decommissioning, financing, gas trading, and risk mitigation activities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Harbour Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harbour Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.