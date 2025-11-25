First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF (NASDAQ:FTXG) Shares Up 0% – Still a Buy?

Shares of First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF (NASDAQ:FTXG – Get Free Report) rose 0% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $21.47 and last traded at $21.42. Approximately 53,945 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 75% from the average daily volume of 30,752 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.41.
The firm has a market capitalization of $18.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.14 and a beta of 0.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.38 and a 200 day moving average of $22.09.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 25th were given a $0.1621 dividend. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 25th. This is a positive change from First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16.
The First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF (FTXG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq US Smart Food & Beverage index. The fund follows a liquidity-selected, multi-factor-weighted index of US food & beverage companies. FTXG was launched on Sep 20, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.
