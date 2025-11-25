ProShares Short Dow30 (NYSEARCA:DOG) Stock Price Down 0.4% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of ProShares Short Dow30 (NYSEARCA:DOG – Get Free Report) traded down 0.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $24.39 and last traded at $24.46. 4,566,372 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 153% from the average session volume of 1,802,866 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.56.

ProShares Short Dow30 Stock Down 0.4%

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.23.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProShares Short Dow30

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Short Dow30 in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of ProShares Short Dow30 by 11,700.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,170 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Short Dow30 in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in ProShares Short Dow30 in the third quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in ProShares Short Dow30 in the first quarter valued at about $284,000.

About ProShares Short Dow30

ProShares Short Dow30 (the Fund), formerly Short Dow30 ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse daily performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA). The DJIA is a price-weighted index maintained by editors of The Wall Street Journal. The DJIA includes 30 large-cap, blue-chip United States stocks, excluding utility and transportation companies.

