KeyCorp $KEY Shares Purchased by Creative Planning

Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) by 10.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 142,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,493 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $2,483,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in KeyCorp by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 125,345,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,004,273,000 after purchasing an additional 8,412,625 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 50,954,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $814,756,000 after buying an additional 14,651,281 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,511,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $487,882,000 after buying an additional 3,327,972 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 1.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,676,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $428,084,000 after buying an additional 359,573 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in KeyCorp by 19.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,623,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $329,777,000 after buying an additional 3,363,421 shares in the last quarter. 79.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KeyCorp Stock Performance

KeyCorp stock opened at $17.90 on Tuesday. KeyCorp has a fifty-two week low of $12.73 and a fifty-two week high of $20.04. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $19.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.18.

KeyCorp Announces Dividend

KeyCorp ( NYSE:KEY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 10.14% and a net margin of 10.08%.KeyCorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 172.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.47) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.6%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.23%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Andrew J. Paine III sold 44,953 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.29, for a total transaction of $867,143.37. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 245,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,726,898.76. This trade represents a 15.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KEY has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 17th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on KeyCorp from $20.50 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on KeyCorp from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.75.

KeyCorp Company Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

