Creative Planning Raises Holdings in ONE Gas, Inc. $OGS

Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 32,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 744 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in ONE Gas were worth $2,336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 10,660 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $766,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 910 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in ONE Gas by 36.1% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 856 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in ONE Gas by 34.8% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its position in ONE Gas by 6.6% during the second quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,564 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. 88.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on OGS shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of ONE Gas in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho upped their price target on ONE Gas from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. UBS Group upgraded ONE Gas from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of ONE Gas in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on ONE Gas from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ONE Gas currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.72.

ONE Gas Price Performance

NYSE:OGS opened at $82.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $80.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.34. ONE Gas, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.38 and a 12 month high of $83.62. The firm has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.44. ONE Gas had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 10.76%.The business had revenue of $379.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $404.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. ONE Gas has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.340-4.400 EPS. On average, analysts expect that ONE Gas, Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ONE Gas Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. ONE Gas’s payout ratio is 62.47%.

About ONE Gas

ONE Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated natural gas distribution company in the United States. The company provides natural gas distribution services to approximately 2.3 million customers in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. It serves residential, commercial, and transportation customers.

