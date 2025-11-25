Cetera Investment Advisers Boosts Holdings in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. $LECO

Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Free Report) by 3.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 22,235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 814 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Lincoln Electric were worth $4,610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LECO. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Lincoln Electric by 980.8% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 281 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group grew its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 279.6% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 619.3% in the second quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 410 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 132.9% in the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 708 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC purchased a new stake in Lincoln Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at about $209,000. Institutional investors own 79.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on LECO. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Lincoln Electric from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Zacks Research cut shares of Lincoln Electric from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Roth Capital set a $285.00 price target on shares of Lincoln Electric and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Lincoln Electric from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lincoln Electric currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $247.00.

Lincoln Electric Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LECO opened at $232.00 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $233.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $224.75. The stock has a market cap of $12.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.24. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $161.11 and a twelve month high of $249.19.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 39.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.14 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 9.36 EPS for the current year.

Lincoln Electric Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 31st. This is a positive change from Lincoln Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Lincoln Electric’s payout ratio is presently 33.83%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Steven B. Hedlund sold 12,387 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.36, for a total value of $3,014,500.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 55,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,595,549.76. This represents a 18.15% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael J. Whitehead sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.23, for a total value of $233,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 9,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,140,351.71. The trade was a 9.83% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 2.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lincoln Electric Company Profile

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers brazing and soldering filler metals, arc welding equipment, plasma and oxyfuel cutting systems, wire feeding systems, fume control equipment, welding accessories, and specialty gas regulators, and education solutions, as well as a portfolio of automated solutions for joining, cutting, material handling, module assembly, and end of line testing, as well as involved in brazing and soldering alloys, and in the retail business in the United States.

