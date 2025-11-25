Creative Planning Sells 25,299 Shares of American Airlines Group Inc. $AAL

Creative Planning trimmed its position in shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Free Report) by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 217,035 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 25,299 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $2,435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAL. Nearwater Capital Markets Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,012,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in American Airlines Group in the first quarter worth $15,677,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in American Airlines Group by 305.8% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,499,338 shares of the airline’s stock worth $15,818,000 after buying an additional 1,129,845 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in American Airlines Group by 158.6% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,686,086 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $17,788,000 after buying an additional 1,034,179 shares during the period. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH increased its holdings in American Airlines Group by 105.8% in the 1st quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 52,676 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 960,880 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.44% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AAL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of American Airlines Group in a research report on Monday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on American Airlines Group from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. UBS Group upped their price objective on American Airlines Group from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Bank of America raised their target price on American Airlines Group from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of American Airlines Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.65.

American Airlines Group Price Performance

NASDAQ AAL opened at $13.10 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.11. American Airlines Group Inc. has a one year low of $8.50 and a one year high of $19.10. The firm has a market cap of $8.65 billion, a PE ratio of 15.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.36.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The airline reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.10. American Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 18.14% and a net margin of 1.11%.The company had revenue of $13.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. American Airlines Group has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.450-0.750 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 0.650-0.950 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that American Airlines Group Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

American Airlines Group Profile

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

