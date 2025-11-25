Cetera Investment Advisers Acquires 5,323 Shares of Baker Hughes Company $BKR

Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes Company (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 118,268 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,323 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $4,534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Baker Hughes during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in Baker Hughes by 61.7% during the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in Baker Hughes in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. LRI Investments LLC grew its position in Baker Hughes by 59.3% in the 2nd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 1,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hilltop National Bank bought a new position in shares of Baker Hughes during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.06% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Rebecca L. Charlton sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 11,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $588,600. This represents a 7.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Sreeganesh Ramaswamy sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $1,250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 40,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,026,000. This trade represents a 38.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Baker Hughes from $53.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Baker Hughes from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Baker Hughes from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Twenty-three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.42.

Baker Hughes Stock Up 1.0%

BKR opened at $49.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $48.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.02, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.40. Baker Hughes Company has a twelve month low of $33.60 and a twelve month high of $50.92.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 18th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter. Baker Hughes had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 14.22%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Baker Hughes Company will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Baker Hughes Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 4th were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 4th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is presently 31.72%.

Baker Hughes Profile

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. The company operates through Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

