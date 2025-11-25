Verra Mobility Corp $VRRM Shares Purchased by Creative Planning

Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Verra Mobility Corp (NASDAQ:VRRM – Free Report) by 296.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 89,558 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,950 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Verra Mobility were worth $2,274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRRM. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in Verra Mobility during the 1st quarter worth $1,796,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Verra Mobility by 34.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 18,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 4,745 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verra Mobility by 2.4% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 155,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,501,000 after buying an additional 3,604 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Verra Mobility during the first quarter worth about $655,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Verra Mobility during the 1st quarter valued at about $342,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on VRRM shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Verra Mobility from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 9th. UBS Group upped their price target on Verra Mobility from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Verra Mobility in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Verra Mobility from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

Verra Mobility Stock Down 1.2%

VRRM stock opened at $21.07 on Tuesday. Verra Mobility Corp has a one year low of $19.51 and a one year high of $27.20. The firm has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 65.85, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.28.

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. Verra Mobility had a return on equity of 65.57% and a net margin of 5.42%.The company had revenue of $261.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Verra Mobility has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.300-1.350 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Verra Mobility Corp will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

About Verra Mobility

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Australia, Canada, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Commercial Services, Government Solutions, and Parking Solutions. The Commercial Services segment provides automated toll and violations management, and title and registration services to rental car companies, fleet management companies, and other large fleet owners.

