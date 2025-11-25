Sila Realty Trust, Inc. $SILA Stock Holdings Trimmed by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers decreased its holdings in Sila Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:SILA – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 209,590 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,670 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Sila Realty Trust were worth $4,961,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Sila Realty Trust by 6.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 678,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,124,000 after purchasing an additional 39,523 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Sila Realty Trust by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,187,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,547,000 after buying an additional 53,905 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Sila Realty Trust by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 108,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,911,000 after buying an additional 10,782 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Sila Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,847,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Sila Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,012,000.

Get Sila Realty Trust alerts:

Sila Realty Trust Trading Down 0.2%

Sila Realty Trust stock opened at $23.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.93 and a beta of -0.04. Sila Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.52 and a 1 year high of $27.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Sila Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Sila Realty Trust ( NYSE:SILA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $49.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.73 million. Sila Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.80% and a net margin of 19.86%. On average, research analysts predict that Sila Realty Trust, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 20th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 20th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.8%. Sila Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 231.88%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Sila Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Sila Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Sila Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, October 20th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.33.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Sila Realty Trust

Sila Realty Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sila Realty Trust, Inc, headquartered in Tampa, Florida, is a net lease real estate investment trust with a strategic focus on investing in the large, growing, and resilient healthcare sector. The Company invests in high quality healthcare facilities along the continuum of care, which, we believe, generate predictable, durable, and growing income streams.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SILA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sila Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:SILA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sila Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sila Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.