Creative Planning Buys 2,316 Shares of Zebra Technologies Corporation $ZBRA

Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) by 42.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,316 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $2,390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 6.1% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 12,472 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,846,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 521,785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $160,898,000 after purchasing an additional 26,680 shares during the period. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey increased its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 7,771 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,396,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 978 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 18.0% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,125,153 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $346,927,000 after buying an additional 171,669 shares during the last quarter. 91.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zebra Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ZBRA opened at $242.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $282.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $300.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.44 and a beta of 1.80. Zebra Technologies Corporation has a 12-month low of $205.73 and a 12-month high of $427.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Zebra Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZBRA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.13. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 9.74%.The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Zebra Technologies has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 4.200-4.400 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 15.800-15.800 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies Corporation will post 13.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zebra Technologies announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, August 5th that permits the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the industrial products company to repurchase up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $346.00 to $311.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Zacks Research cut Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Zebra Technologies from $325.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on Zebra Technologies from $350.00 to $331.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Zebra Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $354.00.

Insider Transactions at Zebra Technologies

In related news, Director Satish Dhanasekaran purchased 1,000 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $233.12 per share, for a total transaction of $233,120.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 3,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $782,350.72. The trade was a 42.44% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

Further Reading

