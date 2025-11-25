Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) Downgraded to Hold Rating by Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on CTVA. Argus cut their price target on shares of Corteva from $83.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Rothschild & Co Redburn cut their target price on shares of Corteva from $71.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets set a $86.00 price target on Corteva in a research report on Monday, September 15th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Corteva from $85.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Corteva in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Corteva currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.05.

Corteva Stock Performance

CTVA opened at $65.65 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.58. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.36 billion, a PE ratio of 28.06, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.81. Corteva has a 52-week low of $53.40 and a 52-week high of $77.41.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 9.19%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.49) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Corteva will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corteva Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Corteva

In other news, EVP Robert D. King sold 37,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.20, for a total value of $2,766,176.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 49,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,655,240.40. The trade was a 43.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of Corteva by 11.4% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 29,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,006,000 after buying an additional 3,033 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. bought a new position in Corteva during the 3rd quarter worth $21,220,000. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in Corteva in the 3rd quarter valued at $597,000. Caerus Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corteva during the 3rd quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Corteva by 52.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 923 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

See Also

