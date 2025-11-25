Creative Planning Has $2.55 Million Stock Holdings in Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. $BATRK

Creative Planning boosted its position in Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BATRK – Free Report) by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 54,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,937 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Atlanta Braves were worth $2,551,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parthenon LLC lifted its position in shares of Atlanta Braves by 83.1% in the second quarter. Parthenon LLC now owns 158,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,403,000 after buying an additional 71,855 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in Atlanta Braves by 3.7% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,473,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,946,000 after purchasing an additional 52,777 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atlanta Braves in the second quarter valued at $288,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Atlanta Braves in the second quarter valued at about $3,273,000. Finally, Longboard Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Atlanta Braves during the 2nd quarter worth about $315,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Atlanta Braves alerts:

Atlanta Braves Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BATRK opened at $38.05 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -951.01 and a beta of 0.61. Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.46 and a fifty-two week high of $47.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.48.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Atlanta Braves ( NASDAQ:BATRK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $311.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.06 million. Research analysts predict that Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Atlanta Braves from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Zacks Research raised Atlanta Braves from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Atlanta Braves in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on BATRK

Insider Activity at Atlanta Braves

In related news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al sold 800 shares of Atlanta Braves stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.41, for a total value of $36,328.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,410. This trade represents a 44.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder John C. Malone acquired 4,631 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $41.99 per share, with a total value of $194,455.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 484,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,348,479.97. This represents a 0.96% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 67,236 shares of company stock worth $2,822,097 and have sold 3,700 shares worth $167,859. Company insiders own 11.43% of the company’s stock.

Atlanta Braves Company Profile

(Free Report)

Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc owns and operates the Atlanta Braves Major league baseball club. It also operates mixed-use development project, including retail, office, hotel, and entertainment projects. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BATRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BATRK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Atlanta Braves Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlanta Braves and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.