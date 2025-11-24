Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Truist Financial

Research analysts at Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Monday. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Truist Financial’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 10.45% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group upped their target price on Gilead Sciences from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Gilead Sciences from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Scotiabank started coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research boosted their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.65.

Shares of GILD traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $126.75. The stock had a trading volume of 1,236,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,940,828. Gilead Sciences has a 1 year low of $88.57 and a 1 year high of $128.70. The firm has a market cap of $157.26 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $118.48 and its 200 day moving average is $113.75.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $7.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.42 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 21.86% and a return on equity of 50.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.02 EPS. Gilead Sciences has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.050-8.250 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.23, for a total value of $313,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 154,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,354,922.65. This represents a 1.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Deborah H. Telman sold 53,646 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.85, for a total transaction of $6,590,411.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 43,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,365,596.60. The trade was a 55.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 125,146 shares of company stock worth $15,148,441 over the last quarter. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. bought a new position in Gilead Sciences in the third quarter worth approximately $24,418,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its position in Gilead Sciences by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 480,352 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,319,000 after acquiring an additional 24,564 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 6,992 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $776,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168 shares during the period. First Affirmative Financial Network raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 3,672 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 15,708 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,744,000 after acquiring an additional 2,188 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

