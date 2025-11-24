Weitzel Financial Services Inc. Purchases 980 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF $VTI

Weitzel Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 25,522 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 980 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for approximately 3.4% of Weitzel Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Weitzel Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $7,997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VTI. PFC Capital Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 21.6% in the second quarter. PFC Capital Group Inc. now owns 2,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $699,000 after buying an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 233,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,825,000 after acquiring an additional 6,209 shares in the last quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,170,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 63,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,248,000 after purchasing an additional 15,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maripau Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 71.2% in the 2nd quarter. Maripau Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after purchasing an additional 2,081 shares in the last quarter. 28.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Up 1.2%

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $323.80 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $540.00 billion, a PE ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s fifty day moving average is $329.57 and its 200 day moving average is $313.45. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $236.42 and a 52 week high of $339.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

