Contrasting Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN) and Avantor (NYSE:AVTR)

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) and Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Avantor and Beauty Health”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Avantor $6.78 billion 1.15 $711.50 million ($0.13) -88.19 Beauty Health $334.30 million 0.50 -$29.10 million ($0.22) -5.93

Volatility & Risk

Avantor has higher revenue and earnings than Beauty Health. Avantor is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Beauty Health, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Avantor has a beta of 1, meaning that its share price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.Comparatively, Beauty Health has a beta of 1.19, meaning that its share price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Avantor and Beauty Health’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Avantor -1.25% 10.91% 5.34% Beauty Health -3.87% -19.70% -1.97%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Avantor and Beauty Health, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Avantor 0 11 4 0 2.27 Beauty Health 1 5 1 0 2.00

Avantor presently has a consensus target price of $14.42, suggesting a potential upside of 25.80%. Beauty Health has a consensus target price of $2.81, suggesting a potential upside of 115.52%. Given Beauty Health’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Beauty Health is more favorable than Avantor.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

95.1% of Avantor shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.3% of Beauty Health shares are held by institutional investors. 1.2% of Avantor shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 41.0% of Beauty Health shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Avantor beats Beauty Health on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Avantor

Avantor, Inc. engages in the provision of mission-critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips. It also provides equipment and instrumentation products, including filtration systems, virus inactivation systems, incubators, analytical instruments, evaporators, ultra-low-temperature freezers, biological safety cabinets, and critical environment supplies. In addition, the company offers services and specialty procurements comprising onsite lab and production, clinical, equipment, procurement and sourcing, and biopharmaceutical material scale-up and development services. Further, it provides scientific research support services, such as DNA extraction, bioreactor servicing, clinical and biorepository, and compound management services. The company was founded in 1904 and is headquartered in Radnor, Pennsylvania.

About Beauty Health

The Beauty Health Company designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products worldwide. The company's flagship product includes HydraFacial that enhance the skin to cleanse, extract, and hydrate the skin with proprietary solutions and serums. Its products also comprise Syndeo, a Delivery System designs to connects providers to the consumer's preferences to create a more personalized experience; consumables, such as single-use tips, solutions, and serums used to provide a hydrafacial treatment; SkinStylus SteriLock Microsystem, a microneedling device used for the treatment of enhancing appearance of surgical or traumatic hypertrophic scars on the abdomen and facial acne scarring in Fitzpatrick skin types I, II, and III; and Keravive, a treatment for scalp health. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

