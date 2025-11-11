RWA Wealth Partners LLC Purchases New Stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp. $LVS

RWA Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,266 shares of the casino operator’s stock, valued at approximately $360,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 80.0% in the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 6.2% during the second quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 29,922 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC lifted its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 25.7% in the second quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 24,377 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,061,000 after acquiring an additional 4,990 shares during the period. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 4.7% in the second quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 118,077 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $5,149,000 after acquiring an additional 5,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carrhae Capital LLP purchased a new position in Las Vegas Sands during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,849,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.16% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 7th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.13.

In related news, EVP D. Zachary Hudson sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.99, for a total transaction of $6,499,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 13,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $892,637.65. This represents a 87.92% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert G. Goldstein sold 700,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.88, for a total transaction of $41,216,000.00. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 2,100,000 shares of company stock valued at $126,218,200 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LVS opened at $66.07 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.21. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $30.18 and a fifty-two week high of $67.40. The company has a market capitalization of $44.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.42, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The casino operator reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.16. Las Vegas Sands had a return on equity of 73.14% and a net margin of 12.69%.The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 4th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 4th. Las Vegas Sands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.25%.

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People’s Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

