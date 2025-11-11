Vise Technologies Inc. Makes New $3.58 Million Investment in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. $FIS

Vise Technologies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 43,992 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,581,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 92.1% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 342 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 179.9% during the first quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 389 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 115.1% in the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 357 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 100.5% in the 1st quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 445 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.23% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services Trading Up 1.0%

NYSE FIS opened at $65.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 363.52 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a one year low of $59.51 and a one year high of $89.57.

Fidelity National Information Services Dividend Announcement

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.03. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 1.09% and a return on equity of 18.73%. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Fidelity National Information Services has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.740-5.780 EPS. Research analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 9th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is presently 592.59%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FIS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $93.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.53.

Insider Transactions at Fidelity National Information Services

In related news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein acquired 889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $67.66 per share, for a total transaction of $60,149.74. Following the purchase, the director owned 13,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $919,364.08. The trade was a 7.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services Profile

(Free Report)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

