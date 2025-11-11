Gulfport Energy (NYSE:GPOR) Given New $230.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

Gulfport Energy (NYSE:GPOR – Free Report) had its target price upped by KeyCorp from $205.00 to $230.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Gulfport Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Gulfport Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Zacks Research lowered Gulfport Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Gulfport Energy in a report on Monday, August 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Gulfport Energy in a research report on Monday, October 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.25.

Shares of NYSE:GPOR opened at $206.46 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $181.46. The firm has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.75 and a beta of 0.62. Gulfport Energy has a twelve month low of $153.27 and a twelve month high of $210.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Gulfport Energy (NYSE:GPOR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.64 by ($1.51). Gulfport Energy had a negative net margin of 9.14% and a positive return on equity of 18.89%. The company had revenue of $379.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $343.18 million.

In other news, Director Jason Joseph Martinez sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.57, for a total transaction of $102,942.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 4,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $735,692.16. The trade was a 12.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gulfport Energy by 49.3% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 565,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,700,000 after buying an additional 186,531 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gulfport Energy by 84.4% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 347,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,956,000 after acquiring an additional 159,255 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC lifted its position in shares of Gulfport Energy by 756.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 130,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,700,000 after acquiring an additional 115,668 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Gulfport Energy by 328.6% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 131,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,540,000 after purchasing an additional 101,146 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH purchased a new position in Gulfport Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $18,266,000.

Gulfport Energy Corporation engages in the exploration, development, acquisition, production of natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. Its principal properties include Utica Shale covering an area approximately 187,000 net reservoir acres primarily located in Eastern Ohio; and SCOOP covering an area approximately 74,000 net reservoir acres primarily located in Garvin, Grady, and Stephens.

