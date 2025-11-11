Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Grows Stock Position in The Clorox Company $CLX

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 36.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 88,253 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,722 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Clorox were worth $10,597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLX. American National Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Clorox by 69.5% in the second quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in Clorox by 567.6% in the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Clorox in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ransom Advisory Ltd acquired a new stake in Clorox during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its position in Clorox by 239.1% during the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. 78.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CLX. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Clorox from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Zacks Research cut shares of Clorox from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $152.00 price target on shares of Clorox in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Clorox from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Clorox from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $125.69.

Insider Transactions at Clorox

In other Clorox news, COO Eric H. Reynolds sold 15,041 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.78, for a total transaction of $1,861,774.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 54,221 shares in the company, valued at $6,711,475.38. This represents a 21.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Clorox Price Performance

CLX opened at $104.69 on Tuesday. The Clorox Company has a 1 year low of $104.08 and a 1 year high of $171.37. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.77 billion, a PE ratio of 16.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 377.86%. Clorox’s revenue was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.86 earnings per share. Clorox has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.950-6.300 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

Clorox Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 22nd were issued a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 22nd. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.7%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.86%.

About Clorox

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

Featured Articles

