Ibex Wealth Advisors Increases Stock Holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp $FITB

Ibex Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) by 40.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,515 shares during the quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Transatlantique SA purchased a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Activest Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 1,043.3% during the second quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 91.3% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 246.3% during the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. 83.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on FITB. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. UBS Group increased their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 12th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.35.

Fifth Third Bancorp Trading Up 0.6%

NASDAQ:FITB opened at $43.13 on Tuesday. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12 month low of $32.25 and a 12 month high of $49.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $43.78 and its 200 day moving average is $41.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.51 billion, a PE ratio of 12.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.98.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 18.67%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Fifth Third Bancorp Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This is an increase from Fifth Third Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.7%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is 47.76%.

Insider Transactions at Fifth Third Bancorp

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, Director Evan Bayh acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $41.22 per share, with a total value of $123,660.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 84,942 shares in the company, valued at $3,501,309.24. This trade represents a 3.66% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Fifth Third Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of a range of financial products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management.

