Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) Now Covered by Erste Group Bank

Erste Group Bank began coverage on shares of Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on VLO. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $181.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $134.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 25th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $166.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Valero Energy from $216.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.53.

Valero Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE VLO opened at $179.34 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $54.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $164.87 and its 200-day moving average is $146.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Valero Energy has a 1-year low of $99.00 and a 1-year high of $180.15.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The oil and gas company reported $3.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.51. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 1.21%.The business had revenue of $32.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Valero Energy will post 7.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 20th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 20th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 94.36%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. GFG Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Valero Energy by 70.2% in the third quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 160 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its position in Valero Energy by 156.6% in the first quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 213 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Valero Energy by 1,277.8% in the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 248 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. 78.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

Featured Stories

