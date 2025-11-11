King Luther Capital Management Corp Makes New $3.58 Million Investment in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF $SCHC

King Luther Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 83,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,576,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned 0.08% of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TIAA Trust National Association raised its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 68.3% in the second quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 3,421,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,707,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388,835 shares in the last quarter. CSM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $16,678,000. Divergent Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $5,557,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,794,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,403,000 after acquiring an additional 130,557 shares during the period. Finally, Compound Planning Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 1,867.3% during the first quarter. Compound Planning Inc. now owns 127,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,567,000 after acquiring an additional 120,815 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHC opened at $45.12 on Tuesday. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.84 and a fifty-two week high of $46.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.92. The stock has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a PE ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 0.96.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.