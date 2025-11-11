King Luther Capital Management Corp Has $3.23 Million Position in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. $TCBI

King Luther Capital Management Corp lessened its position in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI – Free Report) by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,716 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 7,989 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned approximately 0.09% of Texas Capital Bancshares worth $3,233,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at $505,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 0.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 106,680 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,969,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 1.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,838 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $810,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 180.2% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 10,581 shares of the bank’s stock worth $790,000 after acquiring an additional 6,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 4.4% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 171,879 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,839,000 after acquiring an additional 7,254 shares in the last quarter. 96.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Texas Capital Bancshares alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TCBI. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Texas Capital Bancshares from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $69.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Hovde Group upped their price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. TD Cowen raised shares of Texas Capital Bancshares to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Texas Capital Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.60.

Texas Capital Bancshares Trading Up 0.2%

NASDAQ:TCBI opened at $86.90 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.82. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.37 and a twelve month high of $94.61. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $84.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The bank reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $340.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.13 million. Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 15.14% and a return on equity of 9.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 171.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.41) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Texas Capital Bancshares

In other Texas Capital Bancshares news, Director Robert W. Stallings purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.68 per share, for a total transaction of $103,400.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 275,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,705,880.84. This represents a 1.85% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.72% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Capital Bancshares

(Free Report)

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking; consumer banking; investment banking solutions, including capital markets, mergers and acquisitions, and syndicated finance, as well as financial sponsor coverage, capital solutions, and institutional services; and wealth management services, such as investment management, financial planning, lockbox and insurance, securities-based lending, estate planning, and business succession, as well as philanthropic, trustee and executor, custom credit, and depository services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.