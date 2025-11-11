1,406 Shares in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. $ISRG Purchased by Ibex Wealth Advisors

Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 1,406 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $764,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 300.0% in the first quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 60 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 1248 Management LLC bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust raised its position in Intuitive Surgical by 70.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust now owns 75 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Intuitive Surgical by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 82 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ISRG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho set a $575.00 target price on Intuitive Surgical in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $625.00 price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, UBS Group set a $600.00 target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $608.92.

Intuitive Surgical Trading Up 2.9%

Shares of NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $576.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $206.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.22, a P/E/G ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.62. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $425.00 and a 1-year high of $616.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $473.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $501.59.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.41. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 28.58% and a return on equity of 15.08%. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.84 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 6.43 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 7,562 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $548.43, for a total value of $4,147,227.66. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $193,595.79. This represents a 95.54% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Fredrik Widman sold 2,067 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total value of $1,136,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 473 shares in the company, valued at $260,150. This represents a 81.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 98,078 shares of company stock valued at $51,445,892 over the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

