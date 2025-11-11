27,659 Shares in SLB Limited $SLB Bought by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SLB Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 27,659 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $935,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. First Command Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in SLB by 300.0% during the 1st quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 636 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in SLB in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SLB during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of SLB during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its position in shares of SLB by 55.3% during the second quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 983 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. 81.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SLB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of SLB from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of SLB from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Zacks Research raised SLB from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 15th. Rothschild & Co Redburn assumed coverage on SLB in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler set a $42.00 price objective on SLB and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.28.

SLB Trading Up 0.7%

SLB opened at $36.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.95 and a 200 day moving average of $34.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. SLB Limited has a 12 month low of $31.11 and a 12 month high of $44.97. The firm has a market cap of $55.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.26, a P/E/G ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 0.97.

SLB (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $8.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.99 billion. SLB had a return on equity of 18.97% and a net margin of 10.34%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that SLB Limited will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

SLB Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 3rd will be given a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 3rd. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.1%. SLB’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.02%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other SLB news, insider Dianne B. Ralston sold 39,727 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.08, for a total transaction of $1,433,350.16. Following the transaction, the insider owned 202,201 shares in the company, valued at $7,295,412.08. The trade was a 16.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About SLB

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

