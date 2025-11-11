Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) Rating Increased to Overweight at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Piper Sandler currently has $75.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Terreno Realty in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Terreno Realty from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Terreno Realty from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Terreno Realty from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Terreno Realty in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Terreno Realty currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.27.

Terreno Realty Trading Up 0.5%

TRNO opened at $61.26 on Monday. Terreno Realty has a fifty-two week low of $48.18 and a fifty-two week high of $69.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a PE ratio of 24.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $58.60 and its 200 day moving average is $57.45.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $116.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.62 million. Terreno Realty had a return on equity of 6.71% and a net margin of 59.56%. As a group, research analysts predict that Terreno Realty will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Terreno Realty Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 9th. Investors of record on Monday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.4%. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.54%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP John Tull Meyer sold 4,758 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.95, for a total transaction of $285,242.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 119,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,190,942.55. This represents a 3.82% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Michael A. Coke sold 10,000 shares of Terreno Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total transaction of $539,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president directly owned 412,415 shares in the company, valued at $22,253,913.40. This trade represents a 2.37% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Terreno Realty

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TRNO. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 73.3% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Terreno Realty by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The lifted its holdings in Terreno Realty by 4.5% during the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 4,606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT boosted its position in Terreno Realty by 2.2% during the first quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 9,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Terreno Realty by 3.2% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period.

About Terreno Realty

(Get Free Report)

Terreno Realty Corporation (Terreno, and together with its subsidiaries, the Company) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

Featured Articles

