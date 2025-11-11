Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) Given New $9.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research note released on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Research lowered shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Goldman Sachs BDC in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $9.00.

Goldman Sachs BDC stock opened at $9.66 on Monday. Goldman Sachs BDC has a 1-year low of $9.38 and a 1-year high of $13.44. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 0.75.

Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $91.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.16 million. Goldman Sachs BDC had a return on equity of 13.95% and a net margin of 36.17%. Equities research analysts forecast that Goldman Sachs BDC will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.3%. This is a positive change from Goldman Sachs BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 31st. Goldman Sachs BDC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 110.34%.

In other Goldman Sachs BDC news, CEO Vivek Bantwal purchased 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.36 per share, for a total transaction of $249,920.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 22,000 shares in the company, valued at $249,920. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GSBD. MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC during the second quarter worth $25,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs BDC in the second quarter valued at $34,000. CWM LLC grew its position in Goldman Sachs BDC by 187.8% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,174 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 1,471.7% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 4,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC during the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. 28.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities.

