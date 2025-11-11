Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Raises Stake in Moody’s Corporation $MCO

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its position in Moody’s Corporation (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 6.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,238 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $9,148,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MCO. Saudi Central Bank bought a new position in Moody’s in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. ORG Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Moody’s by 50.0% in the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 66 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 42.9% in the second quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 80 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in Moody’s during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 92.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MCO shares. Mizuho upped their price target on Moody’s from $539.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Moody’s from $531.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Moody’s in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Moody’s from $520.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $525.00 to $552.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $543.07.

Shares of MCO opened at $484.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.50 billion, a PE ratio of 38.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is $487.49 and its 200 day moving average is $490.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. Moody’s Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $378.71 and a fifty-two week high of $531.93.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The business services provider reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 29.92% and a return on equity of 63.58%. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.21 EPS. Moody’s has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.500-14.750 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Moody’s Corporation will post 13.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 21st will be given a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 21st. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.23%.

In other Moody’s news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 1,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.95, for a total transaction of $558,934.65. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 61,082 shares in the company, valued at $29,255,223.90. The trade was a 1.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 2,984 shares of company stock worth $1,470,249 over the last ninety days. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Moody’s Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody’s Analytics and Moody’s Investors Services. The Moody’s Analytics segment develops a range of products and services that support the risk management activities of institutional participants in financial markets.

