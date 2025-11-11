Brickley Wealth Management Has $50.73 Million Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF $IEFA

Brickley Wealth Management decreased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 607,723 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,039 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises approximately 9.9% of Brickley Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Brickley Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $50,733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 442.2% during the 2nd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 295.9% during the 1st quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Finally, Hughes Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter worth $40,000.

Shares of IEFA stock opened at $88.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 0.84. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $66.95 and a fifty-two week high of $87.36.

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

