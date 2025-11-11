Vise Technologies Inc. Buys New Position in Invesco QQQ $QQQ

Vise Technologies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,981 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,300,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of QQQ. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in Invesco QQQ by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 38,348 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,605,000 after buying an additional 4,989 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,257 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,687,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Wealth Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 305.2% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Group Ltd. now owns 6,419 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,010,000 after acquiring an additional 4,835 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 99,906 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,848,000 after acquiring an additional 7,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marks Group Wealth Management Inc raised its stake in Invesco QQQ by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,617 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $758,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Stock Up 2.2%

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $623.23 on Tuesday. Invesco QQQ has a 1-year low of $402.39 and a 1-year high of $637.01. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $602.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $561.85.

Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend

About Invesco QQQ

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, September 22nd were issued a $0.694 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

