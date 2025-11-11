Trimble Inc. $TRMB Stake Increased by Savant Capital LLC

Savant Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report) by 139.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,949 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 16,884 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Trimble were worth $2,200,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Trimble during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trimble during the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Trimble during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Steph & Co. increased its stake in Trimble by 592.0% in the 2nd quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 692 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Trimble in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 93.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TRMB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Trimble from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 19th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Trimble in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $102.00 target price on shares of Trimble in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $93.00 price target (up from $85.00) on shares of Trimble in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Trimble in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.20.

In related news, VP Christopher F. Keating sold 7,365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.74, for a total transaction of $602,015.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,186.44. The trade was a 94.78% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kaigham Gabriel sold 1,718 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total value of $139,158.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 15,170 shares in the company, valued at $1,228,770. This trade represents a 10.17% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 17,192 shares of company stock valued at $1,358,736. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TRMB opened at $79.70 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $79.96 and its 200-day moving average is $77.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Trimble Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.91 and a 12 month high of $87.50. The firm has a market cap of $18.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.66.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $856.50 million for the quarter. Trimble had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 10.24%. Equities analysts anticipate that Trimble Inc. will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for project design and visualization; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

