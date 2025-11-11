ProShare Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Thor Industries, Inc. $THO

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Free Report) by 49.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 454,779 shares of the RV manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 150,391 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Thor Industries were worth $40,389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in THO. Fullcircle Wealth LLC increased its stake in Thor Industries by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fullcircle Wealth LLC now owns 9,713 shares of the RV manufacturer’s stock worth $906,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new stake in shares of Thor Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $214,000. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Thor Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,279,000. Atria Investments Inc grew its position in Thor Industries by 6.0% in the second quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 121,785 shares of the RV manufacturer’s stock worth $10,816,000 after acquiring an additional 6,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in Thor Industries by 0.4% during the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 65,027 shares of the RV manufacturer’s stock worth $5,775,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Thor Industries alerts:

Thor Industries Stock Performance

Shares of Thor Industries stock opened at $102.23 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $105.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.43. Thor Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.15 and a 52 week high of $118.85. The company has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a PE ratio of 24.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.32.

Thor Industries Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 23rd. This is a positive change from Thor Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Thor Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.88%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on THO shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Thor Industries from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 26th. Bank of America increased their price target on Thor Industries from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. DA Davidson raised their price target on Thor Industries from $78.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Thor Industries in a research report on Friday, October 31st. They set a “hold” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Thor Industries from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Thor Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.67.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Thor Industries

Thor Industries Profile

(Free Report)

THOR Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Thor Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thor Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.