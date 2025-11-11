Wedbush Securities Inc. Grows Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF $VGK

Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report) by 178.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,968 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 5,744 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 833.3% in the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 364 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, First PREMIER Bank boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 242.4% during the second quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 630 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 446 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Stock Performance

VGK stock opened at $80.93 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a one year low of $62.02 and a one year high of $81.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $79.92 and its 200 day moving average is $77.92. The firm has a market cap of $27.92 billion, a PE ratio of 16.04 and a beta of 0.93.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Profile

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

