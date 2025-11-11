ONE Gas, Inc. $OGS Shares Sold by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC lowered its position in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS – Free Report) by 6.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 517,736 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 36,351 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in ONE Gas were worth $37,205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OGS. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,417,990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $485,136,000 after purchasing an additional 147,186 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,397,926 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $256,849,000 after purchasing an additional 33,210 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its position in ONE Gas by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,151,670 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $162,645,000 after purchasing an additional 26,742 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in ONE Gas by 1.7% in the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,070,858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $76,952,000 after buying an additional 18,180 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in ONE Gas by 3.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 814,742 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $58,547,000 after buying an additional 27,713 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

OGS opened at $81.53 on Tuesday. ONE Gas, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.38 and a twelve month high of $83.39. The firm has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.01, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.14.

ONE Gas ( NYSE:OGS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44. The firm had revenue of $379.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $404.19 million. ONE Gas had a net margin of 10.76% and a return on equity of 8.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. ONE Gas has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.340-4.400 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that ONE Gas, Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th will be issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.3%. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.47%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on OGS. Morgan Stanley reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of ONE Gas in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on ONE Gas from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Mizuho raised ONE Gas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Friday, September 26th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of ONE Gas in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.69.

ONE Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated natural gas distribution company in the United States. The company provides natural gas distribution services to approximately 2.3 million customers in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. It serves residential, commercial, and transportation customers.

