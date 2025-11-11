Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. $EXPD Shares Sold by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund cut its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 13.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 106,334 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 16,138 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $12,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 2.4% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 10,390 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,305 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,321,000 after purchasing an additional 3,678 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 76,729 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,227,000 after buying an additional 3,124 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 0.7% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 21,751 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,616,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC increased its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 26.8% during the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 2,406 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the period. 94.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Expeditors International of Washington alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EXPD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $114.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $111.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Expeditors International of Washington presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $128.78.

Insider Activity at Expeditors International of Washington

In related news, Director Mark A. Emmert sold 5,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.25, for a total transaction of $730,350.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 6,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $874,797. This represents a 45.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Jeffrey F. Dickerman sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.17, for a total value of $201,255.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 6,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $825,279.67. The trade was a 19.61% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Expeditors International of Washington Stock Performance

EXPD stock opened at $140.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.06 billion, a PE ratio of 24.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $122.37 and a 200-day moving average of $117.66. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a one year low of $100.47 and a one year high of $141.79.

Expeditors International of Washington Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be issued a $0.77 dividend. This represents a yield of 113.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. Expeditors International of Washington’s payout ratio is currently 25.12%.

Expeditors International of Washington Profile

(Free Report)

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, import, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Expeditors International of Washington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expeditors International of Washington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.