ProShare Advisors LLC Has $37.97 Million Holdings in UMB Financial Corporation $UMBF

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in UMB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:UMBF – Free Report) by 34.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 361,068 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 92,656 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in UMB Financial were worth $37,970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 4,840.0% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 247 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in UMB Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new position in UMB Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in UMB Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in UMB Financial by 143.0% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 362 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:UMBF opened at $110.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.80. UMB Financial Corporation has a 12-month low of $82.00 and a 12-month high of $129.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

UMB Financial ( NASDAQ:UMBF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The bank reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.22. UMB Financial had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 16.01%.The firm had revenue of $678.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $661.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 67.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that UMB Financial Corporation will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 10th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. This is a boost from UMB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. UMB Financial’s payout ratio is currently 19.48%.

In other news, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 15,523 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.33, for a total transaction of $1,805,790.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,536,781 shares in the company, valued at $178,773,733.73. This represents a 1.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Stacy H. King sold 1,500 shares of UMB Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.88, for a total transaction of $178,320.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 9,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,126,031.36. This represents a 13.67% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 683 shares of company stock worth $75,961 and have sold 22,145 shares worth $2,578,583. 5.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on UMBF shares. Hovde Group started coverage on shares of UMB Financial in a report on Monday, October 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Weiss Ratings lowered UMB Financial from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank Of Canada raised UMB Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $128.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on UMB Financial from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 8th. Finally, Raymond James Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target (down from $138.00) on shares of UMB Financial in a report on Thursday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UMB Financial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.20.

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company that provides banking services and asset servicing in the United States and internationally. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit card; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative service; various business solutions including asset-based lending, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investment; and treasury management service, such as depository service, account reconciliation, cash management tool, accounts payable and receivable solution, electronic fund transfer and automated payment, controlled disbursement, lockbox service, and remote deposit capture service.

