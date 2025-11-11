ResMed Inc. $RMD Shares Sold by Savant Capital LLC

Savant Capital LLC reduced its holdings in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,858 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,018 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in ResMed were worth $2,801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new position in ResMed in the first quarter worth $45,000. Groupe la Francaise acquired a new position in shares of ResMed during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of ResMed by 264.2% during the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 244 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of ResMed by 926.7% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 308 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of ResMed by 141.1% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 311 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. 54.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ResMed Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of RMD opened at $250.03 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 2.53. ResMed Inc. has a 1-year low of $199.92 and a 1-year high of $293.81. The stock has a market cap of $36.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $268.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $262.76.

ResMed Announces Dividend

ResMed ( NYSE:RMD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. ResMed had a return on equity of 25.62% and a net margin of 27.22%.ResMed’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.20 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that ResMed Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 13th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.56%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on RMD. CLSA upgraded shares of ResMed from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Wall Street Zen lowered ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on ResMed from $300.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Mizuho dropped their price objective on ResMed from $310.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $305.00 target price on ResMed in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ResMed currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $297.45.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other ResMed news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 8,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.75, for a total value of $2,000,747.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 467,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,849,533.50. This represents a 1.68% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John Hernandez sold 2,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.10, for a total transaction of $739,282.50. Following the sale, the director directly owned 4,045 shares in the company, valued at $1,161,319.50. This represents a 38.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,695 shares of company stock worth $5,032,811. 0.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ResMed Company Profile

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including ApneaLink Air, a portable diagnostic device that measures oximetry, respiratory effort, pulse, nasal flow, and snoring; and NightOwl, a portable, cloud-connected, and disposable diagnostic device that measures AHI based on derived peripheral arterial tone, actigraphy, and oximetry over several nights.

