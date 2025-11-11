Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Sets New 12-Month Low – What’s Next?

Owens Corning Inc (NYSE:OC – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $102.92 and last traded at $103.28, with a volume of 1901319 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $104.20.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on OC shares. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Zacks Research cut Owens Corning from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Owens Corning from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Weiss Ratings lowered Owens Corning from a “hold (c)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on Owens Corning from $174.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Owens Corning has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.92.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.83, a P/E/G ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $135.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.66.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The construction company reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.64 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 2.98%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.38 earnings per share. Owens Corning has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Owens Corning Inc will post 15.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 20th were issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 20th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. Owens Corning’s payout ratio is presently -48.25%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ossiam grew its position in shares of Owens Corning by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ossiam now owns 1,254 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 4.6% in the second quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 1,821 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp increased its position in shares of Owens Corning by 13.3% during the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 748 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Owens Corning by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 11,847 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,629,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in Owens Corning by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 24,588 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,381,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

Owens Corning manufactures and sells building and construction materials in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Roofing, Insulation, and Composites. The Roofing segment manufactures and sells laminate and strip asphalt roofing shingles, oxidized asphalt materials, and roofing components used in residential and commercial construction, and specialty applications.

