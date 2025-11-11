iShares TIPS Bond ETF $TIP Shares Bought by Savant Capital LLC

Savant Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,143 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $2,767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TIP. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,180,866 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $239,964,000 after buying an additional 19,125 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. boosted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 10.0% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 1,607,733 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $178,603,000 after acquiring an additional 145,987 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 4.1% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,304,696 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $143,569,000 after acquiring an additional 50,824 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,138,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $126,505,000 after acquiring an additional 34,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Partners Capital Investment Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 80.5% during the first quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 1,023,999 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $113,756,000 after acquiring an additional 456,633 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock opened at $110.92 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $111.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 0.26. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $106.04 and a 52 week high of $112.26.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

