Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Purchases 124,747 Shares of Centene Corporation $CNC

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) by 77.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 286,030 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 124,747 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Centene were worth $15,526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadcap Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Centene by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Quadcap Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel increased its position in shares of Centene by 6.0% in the first quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 3,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Centene by 6.1% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust grew its stake in Centene by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 11,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Centene by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 6,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.63% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Centene in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Centene from $25.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Zacks Research raised Centene from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Centene from $28.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Centene from $24.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.82.

Shares of Centene stock opened at $34.20 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Centene Corporation has a one year low of $25.08 and a one year high of $66.81. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.49.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.71. Centene had a negative net margin of 2.85% and a positive return on equity of 7.82%. The firm had revenue of $49.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Centene Corporation will post 6.86 EPS for the current year.

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. The company operates through Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other segments. The Medicaid segment offers health plan coverage, including medicaid expansion, aged, blind, disabled, children’s health insurance program, foster care, medicare-medicaid plans, long-term services and support.

