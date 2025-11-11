Robeco Schweiz AG Makes New Investment in Mueller Water Products $MWA

Robeco Schweiz AG bought a new stake in shares of Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 343,683 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,262,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MWA. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Mueller Water Products during the first quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Mueller Water Products by 56.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,170,761 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,761,000 after purchasing an additional 424,312 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Mueller Water Products by 354.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 318,939 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,107,000 after buying an additional 248,733 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products by 184.6% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of Mueller Water Products by 6.0% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. 91.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mueller Water Products alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Brian C. Healy acquired 1,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.78 per share, for a total transaction of $27,584.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 16,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $433,104. The trade was a 6.80% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Suzanne G. Smith sold 8,621 shares of Mueller Water Products stock in a transaction on Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.37, for a total value of $227,335.77. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,067.57. This represents a 91.89% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 34,664 shares of company stock valued at $909,819 over the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mueller Water Products Stock Up 0.2%

MWA stock opened at $23.98 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Mueller Water Products has a twelve month low of $21.35 and a twelve month high of $28.58. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.24.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. Mueller Water Products had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 20.89%. The business had revenue of $237.40 million for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Mueller Water Products will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mueller Water Products Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 10th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. This is an increase from Mueller Water Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Mueller Water Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.14%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Mueller Water Products in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Mueller Water Products

About Mueller Water Products

(Free Report)

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water used by municipalities, and the residential and non-residential construction industries in the United States, Israel, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Water Flow Solutions and Water Management Solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MWA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mueller Water Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mueller Water Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.