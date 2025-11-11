Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR) Issues Earnings Results

Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($1.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.10) by ($0.15), Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $1.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 million. Beyond Air had a negative return on equity of 232.61% and a negative net margin of 880.72%. Beyond Air updated its FY 2026 guidance to EPS.

Beyond Air Stock Down 1.1%

Shares of NASDAQ XAIR opened at $1.74 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 2.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.80 million, a PE ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 0.30. Beyond Air has a one year low of $1.64 and a one year high of $13.52. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.03.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Beyond Air

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Beyond Air stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Beyond Air, Inc. (NASDAQ:XAIR – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 838,319 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,598 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 18.07% of Beyond Air worth $144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 31.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

XAIR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. D. Boral Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Beyond Air in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Beyond Air in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Beyond Air from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 16th. Finally, D Boral Capital upgraded Beyond Air to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Beyond Air presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

About Beyond Air

Beyond Air, Inc operates as a commercial-stage medical device and biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company engages in the development of LungFit platform, a nitric oxide generator and delivery system. It offers LungFit PH for the treatment of persistent pulmonary hypertension of the newborn.

