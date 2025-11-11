Emerson Electric Co. $EMR Shares Bought by CENTRAL TRUST Co

CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,520 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $10,756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric during the first quarter worth about $737,318,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 4,583.7% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,185,049 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $239,569,000 after buying an additional 2,138,397 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 218.7% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,468,732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $270,672,000 after buying an additional 1,693,999 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,195,005 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,223,947,000 after buying an additional 1,499,000 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 210.8% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,966,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $215,602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333,839 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Emerson Electric Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of EMR opened at $130.02 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $130.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.85. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1 year low of $90.06 and a 1 year high of $150.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.18 billion, a PE ratio of 27.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.30.

Emerson Electric Increases Dividend

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 14.92% and a return on equity of 14.34%. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th will be issued a $0.555 dividend. This represents a $2.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. This is a boost from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.95%.

Emerson Electric announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, November 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $0.00 in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the industrial products company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on EMR. Citigroup lifted their target price on Emerson Electric from $146.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Barclays raised their price objective on Emerson Electric from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Daiwa Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $150.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $151.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.56.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on EMR

Emerson Electric Company Profile

(Free Report)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.